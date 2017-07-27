We Are Here/Estamos Aquí features the use of photography as an agent for change and mode of storytelling through images depicting the dynamic social aspects of the U.S./Mexico border. The selection of artwork in the exhibition shares individual experiences, explores the impact of crossing, and investigates the ways the cultures of Mexico and the U.S. are shaped by their proximity to one another. Artists include Stefan Falke, Ingrid Hernandez, Tom Kiefer, Pieter Wisse, and Borderclick, a group of young artists connected through San Diego non-profit, The AjA Project.