High Society Jazz Band Concert and Dance

The High Society Jazz Band puts a great twist on the lively sounds of traditional jazz. They're bound to please all audiences with a variety of styles and arrangements -- New Orleans and Chicago-style jazz and Dixieland, swing, big band, Latin and even oldies rock n' roll. High Society has entertained around San Diego and beyond for nearly 30 years, performing concerts, at jazz festivals, dances, night clubs and at private events. AFCDJS Members - $15, General Admission - $20, Under 30 - $8.