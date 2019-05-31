Malashock Dance Company and Art of Élan collaborate for the third time to produce “High Strung,” a unique performance fusing dance and classical music. Art of Élan's Ensemble-in-Residence, the Kontras Quartet from Chicago, will perform alongside dancers on The Lyceum Theatre stage. The show offers rich vocabularies, both musically and choreographically. All of the music is highly evocative and melodic with great depth, intensity, and beauty including works by Mary Ellen Childs and Osvaldo Golijov, Leos Janacek, and Antonín Dvořák. Audiences will come away with surprising insight into the unique relationship between dance and music.

Performance Dates:

Friday, May 31 at 8:00pm (Pre-show Young Professionals Happy Hour at 6:30 pm)

Saturday, June 1 at 8:00pm (Pre-show VIP reception begins at 6:30 pm)

Sunday, June 2 at 7:00pm

Ticket Prices:

$15 - $45

VIP reception: $25 + ticket

Young Professionals Happy Hour: $15 + ticket

