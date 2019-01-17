The High Tech Fair is an event for students in grades 7–12 to learn about the opportunities available to them as they pursue a career within a scientific field. The science that students learn in the classroom is complemented with real-life applications through interactive experiences provided by participating local STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics)-related industries. These businesses are ready to inspire a new generation of scientists and engineers. Over 30 booths with exhibitor representatives and hands-on activities will be available for students to explore.

The High Tech Fair is a FREE event for both families and students and allows those who are interested in a scientific career the opportunity to speak with representatives from local STEM businesses. These representatives come from a variety of scientific sectors, including:

• Aerospace/Defense

• Biotech

• Energy/Sustainability

• Higher Education

• Environmental Science

• Technology