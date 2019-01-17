High Tech Fair
Balboa Park Activity Center 2145 Park Blvd., San Diego, California 92101
The High Tech Fair is an event for students in grades 7–12 to learn about the opportunities available to them as they pursue a career within a scientific field. The science that students learn in the classroom is complemented with real-life applications through interactive experiences provided by participating local STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics)-related industries. These businesses are ready to inspire a new generation of scientists and engineers. Over 30 booths with exhibitor representatives and hands-on activities will be available for students to explore.
The High Tech Fair is a FREE event for both families and students and allows those who are interested in a scientific career the opportunity to speak with representatives from local STEM businesses. These representatives come from a variety of scientific sectors, including:
• Aerospace/Defense
• Biotech
• Energy/Sustainability
• Higher Education
• Environmental Science
• Technology