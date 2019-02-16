Her Highness's High Court Variety Show

Fly as high as Cupid at this special Valentine’s installment of Her Highness’ High Court — the best stoner date night ever! We are ALL about the flowers...

Hosted by “Her Highness” MC Flow, High Court is a cannabis inspired variety show that takes place on the 3rd Saturday of every month at The Backdrop (2611 Congress St., Old Town SD) and features comedians, musicians, magicians, and more...all with a 4:20 twist!

February 16th Royal Guests include viral sketch comedy duo We Are Thomasse, singer/songwriter and cannabis entrepreneur Whitton, singer/songwriter and hops enthusiast Lauren DeRose, cannabis writer/essayist Danielle Simone Brand LeMond, Official Court Jester Billy Galewood, and more!!!

Doors at 7pm. Show at 8pm. 21+ only. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased via Venmo @thebackdropsd - Please note “High Court” when purchasing. Court is officially in sesh!