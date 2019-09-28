Hillcrest Art Stumble

The Studio Door - Hillcrest 3867 Fourth Avenue , San Diego, California 92103

The Stumble is a self guided tour and Art Scavenger Hunt through the streets of Hillcrest, featuring artists and businesess who support the arts including include: The Studio Door, Lashbar Hillcrest, Burger Lounge, Little Nap Cafe, Good Doggett Artworks, The Alchemist & The Artist, Kyle Walls Artwork, Artist & Craftsman Supply and more! This is a quarterly event.

Participants start the evening at Lashbar Hillcrest where they will be able to enjoy an Artistan Pop-Up Market. Each guest will receive a stamp and a stamp card and begin a journey throughout the neighborhood.

$1.00 participation fee - pick up punch card at Lash Bar

The Studio Door - Hillcrest 3867 Fourth Avenue , San Diego, California 92103
