Hillcrest Art Stumble
The Studio Door - Hillcrest 3867 Fourth Avenue , San Diego, California 92103
Community fun! Businesses throughout Hillcrest will participate in this premiere event which includes art pop ups, live music and much more. Participants start the evening at Lashbar Hillcrest to pick up their stamp card and begin a journey throughout the neighborhood. The more places you stop, the more opportunity for discounts and gift items done by participating businesses. Night to include special happy hour pricing at select locations and live music at The Studio Door art gallery.
