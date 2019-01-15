Hillcrest Comedy with Jaleesa Johnson

Hey everybody! It's Hillcrest Comedy's 1-Year Anniversary!

Come come celebrate this milestone with us and enjoy a night of drinks and laughter! We'll also be doing a live taping for our new web series "Green Room Sessions with Carla Morales!" Don't miss this one!

This Month:

Jaleesa Johnson (Mueller, She Wrote)

Robert Bronson (Riff City Comedy)

Carla Morales (The Comedy Palace)

Bryan Vokey (Hollywood Improv Comedy Club)

Carmen Morales (Laughs TV Show)

Carmen Morales has a captivating style which incorporates opinionated quick wit and outlandish characters. She's been seen on two seasons of the tv show "Laughs" on Fox and heard on Sirius XM radio in the U.S. and Canada. She's also been featured in Gilda's LaughFest Comedy Festival, the World Series of Comedy, Scruffy City Comedy Festival, Women of Comedy Festival, and The New York Times.