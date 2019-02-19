Hillcrest Comedy with Jaleesa Johnson

Martinis Above Fourth 3940 Fourth Ave., San Diego, California 92103

Come celebrate a night of comedic diversity at Hillcrest’s hottest comedy show!

Lineup:

Jaleesa Johnson (Mueller, She Wrote)

Billy Orem (The Comedy Palace)

Carla Morales (Green Room Sessions)

Pallavi Gunalan (Facial Recognition Comedy)

Aidan Park (Comedy Central, Hulu)

Aidan Park performs comedy at some of the most respected comedy clubs in Hollywood including Comedy Store, Hollywood Improv and has a monthly show “Rainbow Pop” at the Hollywood Laugh Factory as well as Laugh Factory Long Beach. Aidan also tours all over the country headlining for respected comedy clubs, fundraisers, parades.

Martinis Above Fourth 3940 Fourth Ave., San Diego, California 92103
