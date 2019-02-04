Hisham Mayet Guest Lecture

Hisham Mayet is a film maker, photographer, musical researcher and sound adventurer based in Portland Oregon. He was born on the Barbary Coast of North Africa. Hisham is co-founder and co-owner of the Sublime Frequencies label, where he has realized various documentary films and music recordings. He has traveled all around the world and has been documenting many obscure scenes, from eastern psyche pop to Sahel post folk, from ancient to more futuristic.

Hisham Mayet will focus his talk on two releases from Sublime Frequencies: PARIS to CALCUTTA and The Photographs Of Charles Duvelle.

SME 149, Structural & Materials Engineering Bldg., UC San Diego