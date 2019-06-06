Historic Preservation in La Mesa: Myths, Realities and Benefits
La Mesa Masonic Lodge 4731 Date Street, San Diego, California 91941
Learn about the La Mesa Historic Preservation program and how to find out if your property applies. What are the benefits? What are the myths? And what is the reality?
Plus, learn about the La Mesa’s City Historic Property Survey and how you can help!
WHO should attend: All interested residents of La Mesa and local history/preservation aficionados!
Presenters:
Jim Newland, LMHS President & historic resources professional
Allyson Kinnard, City La Mesa Senior Planner
Nikki Kreibich, historic property appraisal expert
This is the next presentation in our History Roundtable Series!