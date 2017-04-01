History Hike from Sikes to Mule Hill

Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead 12655 Sunset Dr., Escondido, California 92025

History Hike from Sikes to Mule Hill

Saturday, April 1st - 1:00 PM

Located at Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead- 12655 Sunset Drive, Escondido, CA 92025/858-674-2275

Join an SDRP ranger and docent as they separate fact from fiction and piece together the events that led to the most historically significant battle in California during the Mexican American War. Easy two miles hike. www.sdrp.org

Only $5 per ticket! Space is limited for this event so early registration is encouraged. To register go to www.sikesadobe.org. Located at Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead- 12655 Sunset Drive, Escondido, CA 92025/858-674-2275

Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead 12655 Sunset Dr., Escondido, California 92025 View Map

Escondido

8586742270

