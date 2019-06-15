The History & Science of Kimchi

Culinary Historians of San Diego will present “The History and Science of Kimchi,” featuring Hae Jung Cho, at 10:30 a.m. June 15, in the Neil Morgan Auditorium of the San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd. Cho will describe the national food of Korea and the many ways it is prepared and served at each meal. She will also explore kimchi’s mysteries — why it is buried in the ground, for example; and demonstrate how to make the most popular type of this most popular food.

Hae Jung Cho has been a professional cook since 2003. Trained as a master food preserver, Hae Jung has been teaching people how to make kimchi and other ferments since 2011, and has a Facebook group called “Hae Jung’s Kimchi Club.” She is a founding and executive committee member of the Slow Food Preservers Los Angeles and a newbie gardener at the Crenshaw Community Garden.

The event is free and open to the public.