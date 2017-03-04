History Talk on the Settlement of San Pasqual Valley

Steven Van Wormer

March 4 10am

Historian and blacksmith Steven Van Wormer will present the history of settlement in the San Pasqual Valley during the 19th century by pioneer farmers such as the Sikes family and how it later led to the settling of the remote Pamo Valley in the late 1800's and early 1900's. Only $5 per ticket! Space is limited for this event so early registration is encouraged. To register, go to www.sikesadobe.org Event location is Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead 12655 Sunset Drive, Escondido, CA 92025 / 858-674-2275 Ext. 14