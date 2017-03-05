History Talks! Changing Silhouettes of the 19th century

The Gaslamp Quarter Historical Foundation is pleased to announce the return of its popular “History Talks!” series in 2017. The first lecture will be Sunday, March 5th at 3pm in the Horton Grand Atrium. Clothing experts, Cindy Piselli and Valarie LaBore will share their extensive knowledge on the clothing of the 19th century.

Cindy and Valarie are both members and past Presidents of the San Diego Costume Guild, as well as members of the Costumers Guild West. Cindy is also a member of the Victorian Roses Ladies Riding Society. Valarie has given a presentation on bloomer gowns at the annual ALHFAM conference in Williamsburg, VA. Cindy has co-lectured on fashion here in San Diego with author Garner Palenske, who wrote Wyatt Earp in San Diego. Both ladies have several years of experience producing and narrating historical fashion shows, and presenting lectures at events such as Costume College, and for various guilds and clubs. Their presentation will be an interesting blend of fashion show and historical lecture!

Join us for an afternoon of fashion and history! Free for Members, $5 general admission.