History Talks! Lecture

Coronado, located just across the bay from Downtown San Diego, is home to the famous Hotel Del Coronado, and renown for a beautiful stretch of beach that attracts many visitors and is a favorite among San Diego locals. Nicknamed the “crowned city,” its modern history goes back to the late 1800s when it was officially incorporated as a city on December 6, 1890. This momentous occasion was not as straightforward as it seems. Coronado’s journey to becoming a city was full of drama that included pesky trees and drunkard saloons. Join us on Wednesday, August 14th at 7 PM as the Coronado Museum’s Executive Director Christine Stokes and Curator of Collection’s Vickie Stone share the story of how Coronado split from San Diego and became its own city.

Location: Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House’s Mary Joralmon Gallery: 410 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101.

History Talks! is a monthly lecture series presented by the Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House. Each month a local historian or specialist will delve into topics related to San Diego and the Davis-Horton House to bring a unique glimpse into the history of our city.

August 14th 2019 at 7pm. Lectures are free for Members, $5 non-members. ###