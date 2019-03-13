History Talks! Patrolling the Stingaree

“You are entering the Stingaree District. This area is known to be populated by anarchist, confidence men, cut throats, shady ladies, hop heads, perverts, and thieves. You are responsible for your own safety…” This was part of an actual notice posted on January 15th, 1913 by order of Police Chief Keno Wilson to warn anyone entering the downtown San Diego area south of Broadway that they were entering a seedy red-light district. It was known then as the “Stingaree” because it was said you could get “stung” in the area by vice faster than you could get stung by the many stingrays in San Diego Bay. Many of the city’s “undesirables” populated the area as it was home to numerous saloons, brothels, and gambling halls. Join us on Wednesday, March 13th at 7 PM as The San Diego Police Museum shares the history of the notorious “Stingaree” and the policemen who were in charge of patrolling it!

Location: Chuang Archive and Learning Center 541 2nd Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101

History Talks! is a monthly lecture series presented by the Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House. Each month a local historian or specialist will delve into topics related to San Diego and the Davis-Horton House to bring a unique glimpse into the history of our city. Come hear history come alive!

March 13, 2019 at 7pm. Lectures are free for Members, $5 non-members.