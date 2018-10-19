Hola Mexico
Digital Gym Cinema 2921 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92104
Media Arts Center San Diego, producer of the San Diego Latino Film Festival, is excited to announce the film series Hola Mexico!
Presented by
The San Diego Latino Film Festival
The Hola Mexico Film Tour 2018 will be showcasing eight of the most popular and critically acclaimed recently-released Mexican movies.
The event with be taking place at the Digital Gym Cinema from October 19 - October 25
The film selection includes:
SACUDETE LAS PENAS
ME GUSTA PERO ME ASUSTA
LOS ADIOSES
OSO POLAR
LA GRAN PROMESA
ERES MI PASION
COMO MATAR A UN ESPOSO MUERTO
VUELVEN