Media Arts Center San Diego, producer of the San Diego Latino Film Festival, is excited to announce the film series Hola Mexico!

The San Diego Latino Film Festival

The Hola Mexico Film Tour 2018 will be showcasing eight of the most popular and critically acclaimed recently-released Mexican movies.

The event with be taking place at the Digital Gym Cinema from October 19 - October 25

The film selection includes:

SACUDETE LAS PENAS

ME GUSTA PERO ME ASUSTA

LOS ADIOSES

OSO POLAR

LA GRAN PROMESA

ERES MI PASION

COMO MATAR A UN ESPOSO MUERTO

VUELVEN