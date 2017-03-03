Holi Hai- Festival of Colors w/ Jai Ho! Dance Party

Holi Hai, the Festival of Colors, is the happiest festival in San Diego! We celebrate the coming of spring, the joy of friendship, and equality for all. All nationalities and ethnicities are encouraged to participate!

Our 1st Annual...

Holi Hai - The Festival of Colors

★ Dance Party with Colors ★

It's like the best 5 hours of Burning Man, with colors AND Bollywood! Come dressed in white & dance the night away soaked in Gulal (powder colors).

FRIDAY MARCH 3

★ Queen Bee's Art and Cultural Center ★

3925 Ohio St. San Diego, CA

Hosted by the multi-talented & celebrated Bollywood Entertainer:

★ Prashant – Singer, Dancer, DJ ★

Featuring:

★ DJ UKEIM ★

Ukeim plays everything from Latin Music (Salsa, Cumbia, Merengue, Bachata), Funk, 80’s, 90’s, Dance Music and Top 40’s. Catering to the wide variety of cultures found in San Diego, his musical selection connects and creates an experience that really captivates the audience.

FEATURING:

- Bollywood Dance Lesson at 10pm

- Drink Specials

- Henna by donation all night long

- Holi Dance Performance at 11pm

- Holi color throw at 11pm

- Colors included with ticket price

- Professional photography

DETAILS:

- Doors open at 9pm – 21+ w/ proper ID – Party late till 1:30am!

- Online advance tickets starting at $12, tickets at the door $18

- Your ticket prices include color powders. Strictly NO OUTSIDE COLORS ALLOWED

- We will provide Holi colors at 11pm. Make sure to wear white, cause this party gets colorful!

- Colors can be played with ONLY at designated area in nightclub

★ Community Partners ★

ABOUT DJ PRASHANT:

“Prashant is creating a new kind of club culture, where the east meets the west” – KING5 TV (Video)

“Vanguard for emerging cultural movement” – The Asian Reporter

A one-of-a-kind Bollywood entertainer, Prashant is a singer, choreographer, MC & DJ with one simple agenda, to make people dance all night long to an irresistible blend of world's greatest dance beats. Prashant's effervescent personality & charisma instantly strikes a chord with audiences of all ages & backgrounds.

Through his energetic performances, Prashant has moved masses across both coasts of America & many places in between - including in Las Vegas, NYC, Chicago, Washington D.C., Bay Area, Los Angeles, Montana, Virginia, Idaho, Seattle and Portland. His interactive dance lessons in his DJ set transform any dance party into a full fledged Bollywood musical within minutes.