Hilton San Diego Bayfront is pleased to unveil a newly reimagined Holiday by the Bay on select nights starting Wednesday, November 21, 2018, through January 5, 2019. The all-new Holiday by the Bay will transform Bayfront Park into the ultimate holiday destination and ice adventure park featuring San Diego’s only two-story, 100-foot ice tubing slide, ice bumpers cars, nightly snow flurries, an interactive light show featuring a 30-foot tall Christmas tree, festive fare, craft holiday cocktails, cozy fire-side lounges, gingerbread decorating, stocking trimming, and much more. A portion of every ticket to the annual holiday tradition will benefit United Service Organizations Inc. (USO), San Diego, supporting America's military service members. Holiday by the Bay is located at Hilton San Diego Bayfront, Bayfront Park, 1 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101. Discounted tickets are available online at Hiltonholidaybythebay.com starting at $20.00 for adults (age 13+) and $15.00 for children (ages 4 – 12). Children under the age of 3 are free. Active duty military saves $5.00 with valid military I.D. Parking is a flat fee of $20.00 with a Holiday by the Bay validation. Doors open at 5:00 p.m.