Holiday Groove ft Allison Adams Tucker, Leonard Patton, Peter Sprague & Friends
Dizzy's (Arias Hall, Musicians Union Bldg) 1717 Morena Blvd , San Diego, California 92110
Holiday Groove - live jazz for the season: Acclaimed singers Allison Adams Tucker & Leonard Patton get into the holiday groove with festive songs of winter through the years. Featuring Peter Sprague guitar, Sean Hicke bass and Tommy Aros percussion. $20 cash or Venmo at the door
