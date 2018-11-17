A Holiday Handmade Gift Faire!

Tree of Life presents our 9th annual…

A celebration of unique gifts and curios designed and created locally. Magical treats and treasures! All manner of handmade wares! Unique hand crafted gifts! Join us for this one-day event showcasing several local purveyors of handcrafted goods. You’ll find many unique, high-quality and creative gifts for all your holiday shopping. Shop local and keep it awesome!

Saturday, November 17th, 12-7pm, treats served all day!

Tree of Life 4870 Santa Monica Ave., San Diego, California 92107 View Map
