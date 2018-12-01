Please join the artists in Studio 23 for “Holiday Magic”, a delightful art exhibition. Studio 23, located in the Spanish Village Arts Center, displays the work of 50 local artists and is the largest gallery in the Arts Center. Stop by during December nights and enjoy refreshments while viewing paintings, jewelry, sculptures and glass art. Studio 23, also known as the Southwestern Artists’ Association, is open 10-4 pm daily and until 11 p.m. for December Nights (Friday Dec 7th and Sat Dec 8th to 11 p.m).

Be Inspired!

• 50 Local Artists

• Largest Gallery in Spanish Village

• Paintings, Drawings, Jewelry, Sculptures, and Glass

• Commission an artist to bring your idea to life