Holiday Market by Shop Mingei

Mingei International Museum 1439 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101

‘Tis the season for craft cocktails & handmade gifts. Join Shop Mingei in ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station for our annual Holiday Market. Raise a glass with local artists and shop our signature offering of beautiful objects.

Featured Artists:

San Diego crafted Nostrum cocktail shrubs

Handknit designs by Helena Angelides

Semi-precious stone jewelry by Housgoods

Cordial Organics, a clean beauty line specializing in CBD products

Paintings, prints and illustrations by Sally Klann

Cambodian silk scarves and accessories sourced by Clyde Turner

Receive a free Mingei tote bag with a purchase of $75 or more.

All proceeds provide essential support for the heart of Mingei International Museum, its stunning exhibitions and K-12 education programs, which allow Mingei to continue to share the inspiring expression of creativity in people from cultures all over the world.

Info
Mingei International Museum 1439 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Point Loma
858-964-8805
