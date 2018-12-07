Holiday Market by Shop Mingei
Mingei International Museum 1439 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101
‘Tis the season for craft cocktails & handmade gifts. Join Shop Mingei in ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station for our annual Holiday Market. Raise a glass with local artists and shop our signature offering of beautiful objects.
Featured Artists:
San Diego crafted Nostrum cocktail shrubs
Handknit designs by Helena Angelides
Semi-precious stone jewelry by Housgoods
Cordial Organics, a clean beauty line specializing in CBD products
Paintings, prints and illustrations by Sally Klann
Cambodian silk scarves and accessories sourced by Clyde Turner
Receive a free Mingei tote bag with a purchase of $75 or more.
All proceeds provide essential support for the heart of Mingei International Museum, its stunning exhibitions and K-12 education programs, which allow Mingei to continue to share the inspiring expression of creativity in people from cultures all over the world.