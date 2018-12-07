Holiday Market by Shop Mingei

‘Tis the season for craft cocktails & handmade gifts. Join Shop Mingei in ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station for our annual Holiday Market. Raise a glass with local artists and shop our signature offering of beautiful objects.

Featured Artists:

San Diego crafted Nostrum cocktail shrubs

Handknit designs by Helena Angelides

Semi-precious stone jewelry by Housgoods

Cordial Organics, a clean beauty line specializing in CBD products

Paintings, prints and illustrations by Sally Klann

Cambodian silk scarves and accessories sourced by Clyde Turner

Receive a free Mingei tote bag with a purchase of $75 or more.

All proceeds provide essential support for the heart of Mingei International Museum, its stunning exhibitions and K-12 education programs, which allow Mingei to continue to share the inspiring expression of creativity in people from cultures all over the world.