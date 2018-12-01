Holiday Show and Sale~ 10th Annual Member & Faculty

Bravo School of Art 2963 Beech Street , San Diego, California 92102

Bravo School of Art presents our 10th Annual Member & Faculty Holiday Show and Sale

Saturday, December 1, 2018 • 5 - 10pm

A unique opportunity to buy one-of-a-kind, handmade gifts for your holiday shopping! Gift Certificates available for art classes for yourself and the creative people on your list. Shop original and support an artist.

Textiles • Jewelry • Paintings • Mosaic • Mixed Media and more

Visit our new Beech Street Studio. Bring your friends and join us for a cup of hot spiced cider during South Park’s Holiday Walkabout

2963 Beech Street • South Park • San Diego, CA 92102

619-223-0058 • BravoSchoolOfArt.com

