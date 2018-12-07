With the holidays quickly approaching, the 3rd Annual La Mesa Holiday in the Village will once again be ringing in holiday cheer for everyone far and near! Starting Friday, December 7th through Saturday, December 8th in La Mesa Village, friends and family will have the chance to take part in the FREE festive fun with live music, cozy fires, dancing, craft vendors, food, and a kids’ area bigger than Santa’s Toy Shop!

This year’s locally loved La Mesa Holiday in the Village is going back to its roots to bring guests more entertainment, more vendors, and an inclusive holiday experience for ALL AGES to enjoy!

Walk the streets of La Mesa’s historic downtown while exploring dozens of local craft vendor stands then cozy up with artisan and craft food and snack specialties. Friends and family can relax by the fire pits while enjoying holiday caroling, cheerful holiday music, and fun live entertainment. La Mesa’s FREE Holiday in the Village will turn everyone holly and jolly with a full lineup of entertainment across multiple stages, including traditional holiday songs and music, local bands, and community performances throughout the weekend.

The little ones can have FREE never ending fun with holiday movies, games, snacks, and crafts in the expanded children’s section. Stop in for the opportunity that only comes once a year- Pictures with Santa, as well festive photo-booth opportunities throughout the day and night. Come by ready to shop, dine, and bask in La Mesa’s joyful atmosphere as this honored tradition transforms the town into a Winter Wonderland for the whole family!

To apply to be a vendor or more information, visit www.lamesavillageassociation.org or reach out to Katie Halvin at 619-458-5966.