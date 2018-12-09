HolidayFest at Grossmont Center

Join us for festive fun this season at Grossmont Center! Have the chance to make this holiday one to remember at our HolidayFest. Get in the spirit with us and enjoy a day filled with costumed characters like Frosty the Snowman, Santa and his elves, a gingerbread bounce house, face painters, holiday crafts and more. Come by with your family and friends for the perfect holiday experience you’ll remember forever. Mark your calendars, you won’t want to miss out on this.

Join us for these dates:

December 9, 12PM – 3PM

December 15, 12PM – 3PM

December 16, 12PM – 3PM