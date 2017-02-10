Hollow Dog - San Diego Jewish Film Festival

A truly inspiring story of how sculptor Maurice Blik, former president of the Royal British Society of Sculptors, was able to reconcile the pain and fear he faced in his childhood with a belief in the future. Born in Amsterdam in 1939, Blik was sentenced to torture and unthinkable suffering when he was sent to Bergen-Belsen as a young child. His memories of watching his young sister die and a callous woman eating an apple as he was starving became inspiration for many works that reflect hope and renewal despite the injustices he endured. Through a series of interviews, Blik describes his path from teacher to sculptor, and how each of his pieces evokes a time or memory that was too powerful to let go and evolved into a masterwork. From “Hollow Dog,” the piece that will forever remind him of the woman with the apple, to “Every Which Way,” which stands at the National Memorial for Evacuee Children, Blik’s work celebrates the human spirit and honors the value of life.

Director: Clive A. Martin

Documentary / Arts & Music / 52 mins / UK / 2016 / World Premiere

Guest Speaker: Filmmaker Invited to Attend

