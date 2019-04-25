Holly Hoffmann: Japanese Friendship Garden Concert Series
Japanese Friendship Garden San Diego 2215 Pan American Rd E, Balboa Park, San Diego, California 92101
Enjoy music in a small, intimate environment at the Japanese Friendship Garden. Come and hear Holly Hofmann, who brought the flute to jazz and made it a frontline instrument. All tickets come with access to the garden half-an-hour before the show. Beverages and snacks will be available at the event.
