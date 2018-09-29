California Rhythm Project brings Hollywood to San Diego! Join us for an encore performance of Hollywood & Vine at the CPMA Middle School Performing Arts Center. See some of your favorite numbers from the golden age of film, translated from screen to stage, as we recreate pieces by tap dance legends like Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly, and Bill "Bojangles" Robinson, to name a few. This special concert features CPMA dancers and a portion of the proceeds will benefit CPMA Dance.

Saturday 9/29 at 7pm

Sunday 9/30 at 3pm