Hollywood and Vine

Join us for "Hollywood & Vine" at the CPMA Middle School Performing Arts Center. See some of your favorite numbers from the golden age of film, translated from screen to stage, as we recreate pieces by tap dance legends like Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly, and Bill "Bojangles" Robinson, to name a few.

California Rhythm Project dancers will be joined onstage by advanced student dancers in a tribute to Busby Berkeley as part of this fundraiser benefiting the Creative Performing and Media Arts Middle School Dance Program.