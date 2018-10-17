Holmes and Watson at North Coast Rep

North Coast Repertory Theatre is challenging even the most astute mystery buffs to solve the riddle posed by HOLMES & WATSON. Cleverly conceived by Jeffrey Hatcher, this West Coast premiere dares Dr. Watson to discern which of three men is the missing Sherlock Holmes. Fast-paced, thrilling and full of twists and turns, it promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. It’s elementary – this show will sell out quickly, so order your tickets now. Already extended due to popular demand.

David Ellenstein directs J. Todd Adams,* Richard Baird,* Si Osborne,* Drew Parker,* Alice Sherman*, Jacob Sidney,* and Christopher M. Williams* The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting Design), Chad Lee Thymes (Sound), Kim DeShazo (Costumes), Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs) and Andrea Gutierrez (Prop Design). Cindy Rumley* is the Stage Manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. For background information and photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/press.

HOLMES & WATSON previews begin Wednesday, October 17. Opening Night on Saturday, October 20, at 8pm. There will be a special talkback on Friday, October 26, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm through November 18, 2018. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews- $42, Week Nights - $49; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $53; Sat. Mat. & Sun Night - $46. By popular demand, a Wednesday Matinee has been added on November 7th at 2pm - $49. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. There is also a $20 rush for tickets 15 minutes before performance if available. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.