Home Front Reading at North Coast Rep

to Google Calendar - Home Front Reading at North Coast Rep - 2018-09-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Home Front Reading at North Coast Rep - 2018-09-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Home Front Reading at North Coast Rep - 2018-09-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - Home Front Reading at North Coast Rep - 2018-09-24 19:30:00

North Coast Repertory Theatre 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, California 92075

New Works Reading Series at North Coast Rep presents:

Home Front

By: Warren Leight

September 24th at 7:30pm (Free Reading)

From the playwright who wrote Tony Award winning Side Man (on Broadway), Home Front tells the story of an interracial love affair between an African-American soldier and a white woman that begins the night World War II ends. Talkback with Tony Award winning playwright Warren Leight to follow the reading.

Call to arrange tickets at (858) 481-1055 or go to www.northcoastrep.org

Info
North Coast Repertory Theatre 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, California 92075 View Map
Theater
Del Mar, Solana Beach
858-481-1055
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Home Front Reading at North Coast Rep - 2018-09-24 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Home Front Reading at North Coast Rep - 2018-09-24 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Home Front Reading at North Coast Rep - 2018-09-24 19:30:00 iCalendar - Home Front Reading at North Coast Rep - 2018-09-24 19:30:00