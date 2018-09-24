Home Front Reading at North Coast Rep
North Coast Repertory Theatre 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, California 92075
New Works Reading Series at North Coast Rep presents:
Home Front
By: Warren Leight
September 24th at 7:30pm (Free Reading)
From the playwright who wrote Tony Award winning Side Man (on Broadway), Home Front tells the story of an interracial love affair between an African-American soldier and a white woman that begins the night World War II ends. Talkback with Tony Award winning playwright Warren Leight to follow the reading.
Call to arrange tickets at (858) 481-1055 or go to www.northcoastrep.org
Info
Theater
