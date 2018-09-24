Home Front Reading at North Coast Rep

New Works Reading Series at North Coast Rep presents:

Home Front

By: Warren Leight

September 24th at 7:30pm (Free Reading)

From the playwright who wrote Tony Award winning Side Man (on Broadway), Home Front tells the story of an interracial love affair between an African-American soldier and a white woman that begins the night World War II ends. Talkback with Tony Award winning playwright Warren Leight to follow the reading.

Call to arrange tickets at (858) 481-1055 or go to www.northcoastrep.org