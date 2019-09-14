Home Runs For Homelessness

Celebrate InterContinental San Diego’s first anniversary by running the original Padres stadium bases to benefit the Alpha Project and other homeless services. At this all-ages, all-levels event, request your “at-bat” song, step up to the plate at historic Lane Field Park and wind up for a whiffle ball - the farther you hit it, the more we’ll donate on your behalf! Then, batter up for a ballpark-style lunch, ice cold brews in the “outfield”, a visit from the Padres’ Pad Squad and Swingin’ Friar, raffle and silent auction prizes, fun and games for kids, and more.