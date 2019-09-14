Home Runs For Homelessness
: Intercontinental San Diego San Diego, California
Celebrate InterContinental San Diego’s first anniversary by running the original Padres stadium bases to benefit the Alpha Project and other homeless services. At this all-ages, all-levels event, request your “at-bat” song, step up to the plate at historic Lane Field Park and wind up for a whiffle ball - the farther you hit it, the more we’ll donate on your behalf! Then, batter up for a ballpark-style lunch, ice cold brews in the “outfield”, a visit from the Padres’ Pad Squad and Swingin’ Friar, raffle and silent auction prizes, fun and games for kids, and more.