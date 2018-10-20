Home Start Holds 11th Annual Hallo-Wine Fall Festival

Home Start, Inc., a non-profit child abuse prevention and treatment agency that has strengthened and developed San Diego’s families and communities since 1972, will hold its 11th Annual Hallo-Wine Fall Festival on Saturday, October 20, 2018, from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Historic Burnham House located at 3565 7th Ave San Diego, CA 92103. Held each October in recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Home Start’s Hallo-Wine Fall Festival raises much-needed funds for the organization’s programs that provide critical assistance to vulnerable children and families throughout San Diego County.

An expected 250-300 prominent members of the San Diego community, who care about strengthening families and protecting children from child abuse, will enjoy a fantastic array of boutique wines, hand-crafted beers and liquors, and gourmet hors d’oeuvres at Burnham House, a beautiful historic venue near Balboa Park. Guests will also enjoy festivities including live entertainment, enticing silent auction opportunities, a wine pull, and many more surprises.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available. Tickets cost $65 and include a $10 Lyft voucher. Sponsorship opportunities begin at $300. For more information, please visit: www.home-start.org/hallo-wine or contact Mark Lagace by email: mlagace@home-start.org or phone (619) 692-0727 ext. 144.