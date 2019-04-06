Home Start’s Blue Ribbon Gala

Join us in the fight to prevent child abuse at the Blue Ribbon Gala!

Mark your calendar, save the date and invite your friends!

Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa (1775 East Mission Bay Drive, San Diego, CA 92109).

For well over four decades, Home Start has served children and their families throughout the San Diego community to prevent child abuse. Your support will make a difference by helping deserving children in need, today and for many years to come.

Held each April, in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Blue Ribbon Gala helps raise funds for Home Start’s programs, which provide critical assistance to San Diego County’s most vulnerable children and families. Last year Gala supporters helped us raise over $120,000 to help prevent child abuse! With your help, we hope to help even more families!

This year our “Mission Blue: The Great Beyond” themed evening will feature a delectable three-course meal, silent and live auction excitement, and live entertainment. Our committee is planning a spectacular event you won’t want to miss.

Purchase tickets on our website: https://home-start.org/gala/