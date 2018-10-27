Homology: A Bio Lab Workshop with BioEasi (All Ages)
Come learn about the biological principles of Homology and Analogy by building vertebrate limbs, studying the ways creatures fly, and investigating how plants store food for themselves. We’ll discover how looking for common origins and novel solutions helps scientists identify the underlying principles that govern life.
All ages are welcome.
