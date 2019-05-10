SAN DIEGO, CA – Trinity Theatre is proud to continue its 2019 arts education season (Season VII) with the family musical: HONK!, JR. Adapted for young performers, and with a score by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe (Mary Poppins), Honk! JR. is a heartwarming celebration of being different that is sure to delight audiences of all ages with its sparkling wit, unique charm and memorable score. Witty and hilarious, but also deeply moving, this adaptation of The Ugly Duckling will treat audiences to equal amounts of laughter and tears. Buy your tickets today.

HONK! Jr. performs for three performances only. The show will play Friday May 10 and Saturday May 11 at 7pm, and Sunday May 12 at 2pm. Performances will be held at the Del Norte High School Theatre, located at 16601 Nighthawk Lane, San Diego, CA 92127. All tickets are $12. Call 619-269-9283, or visit www.trinityttc.org to purchase tickets.