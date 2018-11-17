Our Hood Market @Quartyard

to Google Calendar - Our Hood Market @Quartyard - 2018-11-17 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Our Hood Market @Quartyard - 2018-11-17 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Our Hood Market @Quartyard - 2018-11-17 11:00:00 iCalendar - Our Hood Market @Quartyard - 2018-11-17 11:00:00

Quartyard 1301 Market Street, San Diego, California 92101

Start the holiday shopping season with us at Our Hood Market at Quartyard! Join us for a day of shopping, music, craft beer, cocktails, delicious nibbles, coffee and more!

Peruse a collection of local vendors selling a variety of goods, from original art and handmade creations to vintage hand-picked finds.

​The Quartyard plays host to a craft beer garden with over 20 beers on tap, delicious cocktails and seasonal favorites, plus delicious local Southern California cuisine and coffee!

​The market is rain or shine. Free to the public and kid and dog-friendly!

Info
Quartyard 1301 Market Street, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Downtown, East Village
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Our Hood Market @Quartyard - 2018-11-17 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Our Hood Market @Quartyard - 2018-11-17 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Our Hood Market @Quartyard - 2018-11-17 11:00:00 iCalendar - Our Hood Market @Quartyard - 2018-11-17 11:00:00