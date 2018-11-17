Our Hood Market @Quartyard
Quartyard 1301 Market Street, San Diego, California 92101
Start the holiday shopping season with us at Our Hood Market at Quartyard! Join us for a day of shopping, music, craft beer, cocktails, delicious nibbles, coffee and more!
Peruse a collection of local vendors selling a variety of goods, from original art and handmade creations to vintage hand-picked finds.
The Quartyard plays host to a craft beer garden with over 20 beers on tap, delicious cocktails and seasonal favorites, plus delicious local Southern California cuisine and coffee!
The market is rain or shine. Free to the public and kid and dog-friendly!