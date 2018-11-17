Our Hood Market @Quartyard

to Google Calendar - Our Hood Market @Quartyard - 2018-11-17 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Our Hood Market @Quartyard - 2018-11-17 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Our Hood Market @Quartyard - 2018-11-17 11:00:00 iCalendar - Our Hood Market @Quartyard - 2018-11-17 11:00:00

Quartyard 1301 Market Street, San Diego, California 92101

Join us for a day of shopping, music, craft beer, cocktails, delicious nibbles, coffee and more!

Our Hood Market and Quartyard bring you a pop up shopping event at Quartyard—in the East Village neighborhood of downtown San Diego. The market is rain or shine. Free to the public and kid and dog-friendly!

Peruse a collection of local vendors selling a variety of goods, from original art and handmade creations to vintage hand-picked finds. The Quartyard plays host to a craft beer garden with over 20 beers on tap, delicious cocktails and seasonal favorites, plus delicious local Southern California cuisine and coffee!

Info
Quartyard 1301 Market Street, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Downtown, East Village, San Diego
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Our Hood Market @Quartyard - 2018-11-17 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Our Hood Market @Quartyard - 2018-11-17 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Our Hood Market @Quartyard - 2018-11-17 11:00:00 iCalendar - Our Hood Market @Quartyard - 2018-11-17 11:00:00