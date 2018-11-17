Our Hood Market @Quartyard

Join us for a day of shopping, music, craft beer, cocktails, delicious nibbles, coffee and more!

Our Hood Market and Quartyard bring you a pop up shopping event at Quartyard—in the East Village neighborhood of downtown San Diego. The market is rain or shine. Free to the public and kid and dog-friendly!

Peruse a collection of local vendors selling a variety of goods, from original art and handmade creations to vintage hand-picked finds. The Quartyard plays host to a craft beer garden with over 20 beers on tap, delicious cocktails and seasonal favorites, plus delicious local Southern California cuisine and coffee!