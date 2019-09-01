People Over Profits San Diego is proud to present our 3rd Annual Hoodstock Music Festival & Fundraiser. This year will be bigger than ever as we proudly host as our headliner, La Diabla!

Join us for a day of local live music, as well as kids activities, local vendors, delicious food, and craft beer. Your favorite local DJ's will be spinning, local musicians will be playing, and local poets will be performing spoken word. Don't miss out!

All proceed benefit The Peoples Lot, a community multi-use park currently in development. Help make the dream for this space into a reality.