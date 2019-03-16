Hooleyfest: Saint Patrick’s Music Festival

Hooley’s Public House celebrates 20 years of amazing service and outstanding cuisine in East County! In honor of this special occasion, HOOLEYFEST IS BACK! Join us Saturday from 5pm-12am, and Sunday from 11am-6pm as we celebrate St. Patricks Day at their La Mesa location.

SATURDAY

21 & up –

Tickets $20 pre sale at either Hooleys

$30 At the door

80’s All Stars

Ass Pocket Whiskey Fellas

SUNDAY

All ages welcome no cover

Whiskey Ridge

Tony Cummins

Be sure to stop by Sunday morning for Grossmont Center’s St. Patrick’s Day Family Fun Run from 9am-10am, and stick around for our Kid Concert from 10am-11am!