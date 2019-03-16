Hooleyfest: Saint Patrick’s Music Festival
Hooleys 5500 Grossmont Center Drive, San Diego, California 91941
Hooley’s Public House celebrates 20 years of amazing service and outstanding cuisine in East County! In honor of this special occasion, HOOLEYFEST IS BACK! Join us Saturday from 5pm-12am, and Sunday from 11am-6pm as we celebrate St. Patricks Day at their La Mesa location.
SATURDAY
21 & up –
Tickets $20 pre sale at either Hooleys
$30 At the door
80’s All Stars
Ass Pocket Whiskey Fellas
SUNDAY
All ages welcome no cover
Whiskey Ridge
Tony Cummins
Be sure to stop by Sunday morning for Grossmont Center’s St. Patrick’s Day Family Fun Run from 9am-10am, and stick around for our Kid Concert from 10am-11am!