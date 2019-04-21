Hop into Easter with Spring Savings

Join us this Easter for a very special Chauffeured Winery Tour in the picturesque hills of San Diego Wine Country! On this all-inclusive adventure we’ll pick you up and visit 3 local vineyards to sample delicious locally grown wines (about 18 tastes total!), enjoy a luscious cheese platter, and dine on an early dinner overlooking vineyard grounds.

Click http://bit.ly/2CvIbCT or call 858-551-5115 now to book while availability lasts! Mention this ad and receive a special offer of $5 off per person!