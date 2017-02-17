Hope - An Original Sci-fi Thriller
Tenth Avenue Arts Center 930 10th Ave., San Diego, California 92101
What happens when a derelict, a ship named "Hope," is found and greed, avarice, and fear start to bubble to the surface of a six person crew in space for over a year? With over a month still on their journey, can this crew find a way to counter this evil influence, or in the end is there no hope?
Come and be entertained in an immersive multimedia theatrical experience!
SHOW TIMES:
February 17 to March 5, 2017
Fri, Sat @ 8p
Sun @ 4p
TICKETS:
Adults - $25
Seniors/Military/Students - $20
Info
Tenth Avenue Arts Center 930 10th Ave., San Diego, California 92101 View Map
please enable javascript to view