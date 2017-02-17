Hope - An Original Sci-fi Thriller

What happens when a derelict, a ship named "Hope," is found and greed, avarice, and fear start to bubble to the surface of a six person crew in space for over a year? With over a month still on their journey, can this crew find a way to counter this evil influence, or in the end is there no hope?

Come and be entertained in an immersive multimedia theatrical experience!

SHOW TIMES:

February 17 to March 5, 2017

Fri, Sat @ 8p

Sun @ 4p

TICKETS:

Adults - $25

Seniors/Military/Students - $20