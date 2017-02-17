Hope - An Original Sci-fi Thriller

to Google Calendar - Hope - An Original Sci-fi Thriller - 2017-02-17 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hope - An Original Sci-fi Thriller - 2017-02-17 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hope - An Original Sci-fi Thriller - 2017-02-17 20:00:00 iCalendar - Hope - An Original Sci-fi Thriller - 2017-02-17 20:00:00

Tenth Avenue Arts Center 930 10th Ave., San Diego, California 92101

What happens when a derelict, a ship named "Hope," is found and greed, avarice, and fear start to bubble to the surface of a six person crew in space for over a year? With over a month still on their journey, can this crew find a way to counter this evil influence, or in the end is there no hope?

Come and be entertained in an immersive multimedia theatrical experience!

SHOW TIMES:

February 17 to March 5, 2017

Fri, Sat @ 8p

Sun @ 4p

TICKETS:

Adults - $25

Seniors/Military/Students - $20

Info

Tenth Avenue Arts Center 930 10th Ave., San Diego, California 92101 View Map

Theater

Visit Event Website

619-940-6813

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Hope - An Original Sci-fi Thriller - 2017-02-17 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hope - An Original Sci-fi Thriller - 2017-02-17 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hope - An Original Sci-fi Thriller - 2017-02-17 20:00:00 iCalendar - Hope - An Original Sci-fi Thriller - 2017-02-17 20:00:00