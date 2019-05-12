Indulge Mom with a luxurious feast fit for the Queen that she is! Hope 46 Mother's Day Brunch is sure to impress with an extravagant buffet spread of breakfast favorites, omelet station, local, coastal seafood, including Baja Style Mixed Seafood Coctel, Pacific White Shrimp, Alaskan Snow Crab, along with Rosemary & Garlic Crusted Prime Beef Tenderloin, Pacific Line Caught Salmon, dessert bar and much more! Reservations recommended.

Cost is $59 per person, $20 per person for kids under 12.