Join us at the Center for Justice & Reconciliation's third annual "Hope Rising" fundraiser! This fundraiser will raise money for the Beauty for Ashes scholarship at Point Loma Nazarene University, which allows survivors of sex trafficking to attend the school tuition free. The event will include an appetizer and auction hour, featuring amazing prices such as vacations, gift cards, and much more! Following the auction hour will be a lineup of amazing speakers and survivor advocates, as well as a delicious lunch. Each ticket costs $75. For RSVP, please visit: https://www.pointloma.edu/events/hope-rising-2018