Hopkinson Smith, lute: "Mad Dog"

The San Diego Early Music Society concludes its 2018/2019 season with a classic: solo music in its purest form performed by a master. A legend of the lute, Hopkinson Smith will play Elizabethan music by the great John Dowland (1563–1626) and two composers from the preceding generation, John Johnson (d. 1594) and Anthony Holborne (d. 1602). This program travels among many moods, portrayed in rhapsodic pavans, spirited galliards, elaborate variations, and charming “character” pieces with titles or themes of the moment, which to us sound beautiful, complex, and anything but mad.

“Hopkinson Smith, without doubt the finest lute player in the world today.”—San Francisco Chronicle

619-291-8246 | www.sdems.org | Tickets $10 to $40