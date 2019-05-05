Hopkinson Smith, lute: "Mad Dog"

to Google Calendar - Hopkinson Smith, lute: "Mad Dog" - 2019-05-05 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hopkinson Smith, lute: "Mad Dog" - 2019-05-05 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hopkinson Smith, lute: "Mad Dog" - 2019-05-05 15:00:00 iCalendar - Hopkinson Smith, lute: "Mad Dog" - 2019-05-05 15:00:00

Samuel M. Ciccati Theatre 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway , East San Diego, California 92019

The San Diego Early Music Society concludes its 2018/2019 season with a classic: solo music in its purest form performed by a master. A legend of the lute, Hopkinson Smith will play Elizabethan music by the great John Dowland (1563–1626) and two composers from the preceding generation, John Johnson (d. 1594) and Anthony Holborne (d. 1602). This program travels among many moods, portrayed in rhapsodic pavans, spirited galliards, elaborate variations, and charming “character” pieces with titles or themes of the moment, which to us sound beautiful, complex, and anything but mad.

“Hopkinson Smith, without doubt the finest lute player in the world today.”—San Francisco Chronicle

619-291-8246 | www.sdems.org | Tickets $10 to $40

Info

Samuel M. Ciccati Theatre 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway , East San Diego, California 92019 View Map
Concert, Music
East County
619-291-8246
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Hopkinson Smith, lute: "Mad Dog" - 2019-05-05 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hopkinson Smith, lute: "Mad Dog" - 2019-05-05 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hopkinson Smith, lute: "Mad Dog" - 2019-05-05 15:00:00 iCalendar - Hopkinson Smith, lute: "Mad Dog" - 2019-05-05 15:00:00