Hops on the Harbor with Booze Brothers

Gather your mates and come cruise with San Diego's best local breweries for a beer lovers event of a lifetime.

Every Friday night, we host our Hops on the Harbor craft beer dinner cruise, featuring a different San Diego brewery each month. Chef Brian Gist collaborates with the brewers to create an exciting dinner menu that pairs perfectly with the distinctive flavors of each brewer's beer selections.

Throughout the month of April we are collaborating with Booze Brothers Brewing Co. The Firth Brothers bought a microbrew kit and quickly picked up the art of homebrewing. Soon their set up took up their whole garage and became a true underground experience attracting friends and family. Booze Brothers Brewing Co. maintains the spirit of the original concept of the Firth garage — a place for all types of people who should have at least one thing in common: a love for good beer.

Cruise Highlights:

- Rotating local brews and craft beer flights

- Selection of gourmet food stations

- Meet and greet with brewers onboard

- Prizes and giveaways

- Spectacular views of San Diego Bay