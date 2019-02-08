Hops on the Harbor with Burgeon Beer Co.

Gather your mates and come cruise with San Diego's best local breweries for a beer lovers event of a lifetime.

Every Friday night, we host our Hops on the Harbor craft beer dinner cruise, featuring a different San Diego brewery each month. Chef Brian Gist collaborates with the brewers to create an exciting dinner menu that pairs perfectly with the distinctive flavors of each brewer's beer selections.

Throughout the month of February we are collaborating with Burgeon Beer Co. The result of three ambitious men with a passion for nature and sense of adventure. Their cultural travel experiences have inspired Burgeon's creativity towards craft beer. Known for their Treevena American IPA, this award - winning brewery offers an extensive beer list and rotating seasonal brews at their Carlsbad tasting room.

Cruise Highlights:

- Rotating local brews and craft beer flights

- Selection of gourmet food stations

- Meet and greet with brewers onboard

- Prizes and giveaways

- Spectacular views of San Diego Bay