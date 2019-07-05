Hops on the Harbor with Green Flash Beer

Gather your mates and come cruise with San Diego's best local breweries for a beer lovers event of a lifetime.

Every Friday night, we host our Hops on the Harbor craft beer dinner cruise, featuring a different San Diego brewery each month. Chef Brian Gist collaborates with the brewers to create an exciting dinner menu that pairs perfectly with the distinctive flavors of each brewer's beer selections.

Throughout the month of July we are collaborating with Green Flash. Established in 2002, Green Flash Brewing Co. is culturally driven team of craft beer enthusiasts. Most popularly known for their game changing West Coast IPA, this San Diego based brewery consistently produces experimental and limited-edition offerings year round.

Cruise Highlights:

- Rotating local brews and craft beer flights

- Selection of gourmet food stations

- Meet and greet with brewers onboard

- Prizes and giveaways

- Spectacular views of San Diego Bay